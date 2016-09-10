USBC issues new bowling rules for 2016-17 season

Bowling's governing body, the United States Bowling Congress, has issued the amended rules for the 2016-17 season. Only minor changes were made, with the following three most prevalent:
▪ During tournament participation, a bowler is required to report any previous tournament adjustments or rerates.
▪ In processing USBC youth memberships, the modified USBC web portal that was initiated prior to last season must be used.
▪ In open tournament action, a bowler must use the highest average from the past three years of league play or adjusted sport league average. Bowlers using another average will be disqualified.
These rules went in effect Aug. 1.
Central Georgia USBC Board
The Macon-based Central Georgia USBC officers and directors have been elected for the upcoming season. Donna Carroll will continue as association manager. Chuck Huffman was re-elected as president, along with Joe Gary as vice president. Charles Bagley was chosen as sergeant-at-arms. The directors are Bill Abercrombie, Dennis Bieker, Tongala Blocker, Bernice Davis, David Hutcherson, Kathy Jones, Leah Tinsley, Willie Thomas and Shirley Wilday.
Macon action
The Wednesday night bowlers were on top of their game with top scores from Bayne Mallary (779/278 game), William Smith III (708/299 game) and Karley Bowie (613). Another series of interest came from Travis Patterson (697).
Warner Robins action
Amy Handley (675/259 game) and Shirley Bailey (662) were excellent in the Ladies Night Out league. Chuck Hebenstreit (784), Bobby Morgan (756) and Kyle Snell (289 game) excelled in the Men's Commercial. Leading the way for the New Kids in the Alley were Ron Papizan (748), Dennis Craig (726/289 game), Cathy Copeland (641) and Karley Bowie (636). Justin Gordon (758 /279 game) was super in two leagues. Other top sets included Jeremy Vinson (677) and Sandra Harris (597). Posting high scores among the seniors were Mike Mauro (695/268 game), John Trichinotis (650/279 game) and Frank Swader (627/266 game).
Tools of the trade
Q: Do lanes have to be dressed before league bowling?
A: The USBC does not require lanes to be dressed prior to league play. This action can be negotiated with the bowling center prior to the start of a specific league.
Events update
▪ The 36th annual Georgia State WBA Seniors Tournament will be held on weekends from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13 in Newnan. Singles and doubles will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Sept. 30.
▪ The 36th annual Georgia State USBC Seniors Tournament will be held on weekends from Oct. 22 to Nov. 13 in Newnan. Singles and doubles will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Sept. 30.
▪ The 36th annual Georgia State USBC WBA Queens and Senior Queens Tournaments will be held Feb. 25 and 26 in Newnan. The entry fee is $55 per bowler for individual competition, and the deadline to enter is Feb. 3.
▪ The 61st annual Georgia State USBC Women's Handicap Championships will be held on weekends from March 4-19 in Fayetteville and Newnan. Singles, doubles and team events will be held. The entry fee is $24 per bowler per event, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 15.
Bowling scores
Macon Gold Cup
OUTSIDERS: Len Jackson 596-215, Tony Clark 562-218; Rhonda Newell 516-202, Paula Clark 460-170.
SOUTHSIDERS: Trudy Harris 476, Phyllis Renfroe 475, Kathy Jones 198, Cindy Carlisle 194.
THURSDAY NIGHT BOWLERS: Greg Hughes 587, Omar Sanders 587, E T Stanley 224, Paul Ficklin 224; Pat Freeman 507-186, Elma Ross 474, Gladys Anthony 183.
THURSDAY SENIORS: Charles Bagley 565, Eddie Collins 556-230, Johnny Fraley 236; Cathy Grant 483-199, Shirley Wilday 483, Karin Myers 184.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIXED: Bayne Mallary 779-278, William Smith III 708-299; Karley Bowie 613-225, Colleen Dunagan 531-203.
Warner Robins Gold Cup
KINGS AND QUEENS: Justin Gordon 683-279, Jeremy Vinson 677, Stan Jackson 661-268; Cathy Copeland 596-215, Deanna Mines 534, Trena Bolt 533-214
LADIES NIGHT OUT: Amy Handley 675-259, Shirley Bailey 662-256, Sandra Haris 597-237
MEN’S COMMERCIAL: Chuck Hebenstreit 784, Bobby Morgan 756, Kyle Snell 289
MONDAY'S SENIORS: Mike Mauro 695-268, Frank Swader 627-266, John Trichinotis 611-248; Linda Brown 504-223, Arlene Todd 495-194, Samella Swader - 454-170
NEW KIDS IN THE ALLEY: Justin Gordon 758-266, Ron Papizan 748, Dennis Craig 726-289; Cathy Copeland 641, Karley Bowie 636, Arnita West 243
SENIOR WONDERS: John Trichinotis 650-279, Kelly Brown 582-226, Mathis Chatfield 565; Samella Swader 507-197, Arlene Todd 492-183, Sandy Shultz 190
MIDDLE GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL: Brandon Wilson 581-232, Stephen Lackey III 580-203, Jarred McCarley 551-215; Hayley Weinzeiier 440-157, Rachel Bolt 414-163, Tristan Weddington 396-155
Robins Lanes
CHARITY LEAGUE: Gene Lehman 651-247, Tony Colbert 621-226, Pete Zuromski 616; Jennie Lackey 550-199, Kathy McKenna 518-190, Julie Sumner 395; Stephen Lackey III 486-175, Brandon Murphy 485-211, Austin Zuromski 462-168
