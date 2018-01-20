NC player ready to skate for historic Korean hockey team at Winter Olympics

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of four active-duty Army soldiers who will compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. In 2007, Joss lost a portion of his leg during an ambush in Iraq. But he decided to keep serving. Joss said a U.S. Marksmanship soldier inspired him to represent the nation and shoot competitively while he was undergoing rehabilitation. Joss aims for the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Prone and Mixed 50m Rifle Prone at the Rio Paralympics.