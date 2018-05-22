AP source: Sharks closing in on 7-year deal with Kane

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane waits for play to resume during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks are closing in on a seven-year contract with Kane that will keep the high-scoring forward off the free-agent market. A person familiar with the negotiations says the contract is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, May 22, on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been completed. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo