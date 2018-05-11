'Saucer-eyed': Caps, others count on rookies in NHL playoffs

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, jumps into the arms of left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Washington. The Capitals have never used more rookies during a single postseason than the half-dozen who helped Alex Ovechkin and Co. reach the Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rookie Vrana delivered an assist on tying the score before putting the go-ahead goal in the net. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo