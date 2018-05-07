Big Buff has Winnipeg Jets on verge of 1st West final

In this April 17, 2018, photo, Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien warms up before Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minn. Byfuglien is making a big impression in the NHL playoffs. His journey back to the postseason has been a long one, but Byfuglien has made Winnipeg his home by making opponents miserable. Now the 33-year-old veteran has Canada’s last surviving team this postseason one win away from Winnipeg’s first berth in the Western Conference final. Jim Mone AP Photo