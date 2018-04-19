The Macon Mayhem won the SPHL President’s Cup in 2017 and is looking to repeat this year. The team could clinch a berth in the finals Thursday night at the Macon Coliseum if it beats Huntsville in game two of their best of three series.
Hockey

Mayhem could make magic at Coliseum Thursday night

By Staff report

April 19, 2018 02:43 PM

The Macon Mayhem on Thursday night will be looking to clinch a spot in the President’s Cup finals after defeating Huntsville Havoc 6-4 Wednesday in game one of the best-of-three playoff semifinals.

Game two is set for 7:35 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

In Wednesday's game in Huntsville, the Havoc took the lead at 5:28 in the first period, when the Mayhem were outshot 16-to-9, according to a press release from the Mayhem. The Mayhem's Daniel Gentzler tied the game with 7 minutes left in the period.

The Mayhem turned the heat on in the second period, taking a 4-1 lead at 16:23 with contributions from defenseman Brandon Pfeil, forward Dakota Kletcha and Dylan Denomme, who scored his first goal of the postseason. Huntsville pulled to 4-2 in the period and got an early goal in the third period from Huntsville’s Shawn Bates.

In the third period, John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler scored a pair of goals to give the Mayhem a 6-3 lead, and the Mayhem survived a Huntsville power play goal with five minutes remaining to win 6-4.

