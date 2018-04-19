Mayhem could make magic at Coliseum Thursday night

The Macon Mayhem on Thursday night will be looking to clinch a spot in the President’s Cup finals after defeating Huntsville Havoc 6-4 Wednesday in game one of the best-of-three playoff semifinals.
Game two is set for 7:35 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.
In Wednesday's game in Huntsville, the Havoc took the lead at 5:28 in the first period, when the Mayhem were outshot 16-to-9, according to a press release from the Mayhem. The Mayhem's Daniel Gentzler tied the game with 7 minutes left in the period.
The Mayhem turned the heat on in the second period, taking a 4-1 lead at 16:23 with contributions from defenseman Brandon Pfeil, forward Dakota Kletcha and Dylan Denomme, who scored his first goal of the postseason. Huntsville pulled to 4-2 in the period and got an early goal in the third period from Huntsville’s Shawn Bates.
In the third period, John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler scored a pair of goals to give the Mayhem a 6-3 lead, and the Mayhem survived a Huntsville power play goal with five minutes remaining to win 6-4.
