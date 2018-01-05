Mayhem get defensive win against Roanoke

The Macon Mayhem got a pair of early goals and made the lead stand up on Thursday night against Roanoke, sloshing their way to a 3-1 victory.
Stathis Soumelidis and Darren McCormick notched first-period goals for the Mayhem while Troy Passingham got the win between the pipes, stopping 25 of 26 shots. Chris Izmirilian added an empty-net goal for the final score of 3-1.
Four who mattered
Passingham: Greg Dodds, the team's starter for the most part the past two weeks, was loaned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL this week, opening the door for Passingham to step up. He rose to the occasion, stopping all but one shot Thursday and even getting an assist on Macon's final goal of the night.
Soumelidis: He knocked in his own rebound past the glove of Roanoke goalie Brad Barone for the game's first goal, the score coming 10:19 into the game. He was assisted on the goal by McCormick and John Siemer.
McCormick: His score 15:11 into the game not only turned out to be the game-winner but also gave him a two-point night.
Siemer: He hooked up to assist McCormick on his goal to give Siemer two points as well.
Observations
Points are the point: In the standings, Thursday's win was crucial as it gave Macon two points in the SPHL standings. Even on a night in which the team's energy level appeared to be lacking on the ice, the bottom line is that points were picked up in a crowded race in the middle of the SPHL standings.
Chemistry building: Macon still has a handful of players loaned to the ECHL, notably forward and team captain Daniel Gentzler. With his absence, the opportunity is abound for players to step up. Siemer and McCormick did that Thursday.
Worth mentioning
Waiver moves: The Mayhem got some good and bad news from the loans to the ECHL department late in the week. While forwards Stephen Pierog and Caleb Cameron returned to the team, goalie Dodds was loaned to Indianapolis with defenseman Vinny Muto going to Worcester.
Goalie rotation: With Macon in the stretch of three games in three days, Charlie Finn is expected to start Friday against Evansville.
Streaky: Izmirilian's goal gave his 5 points in as many games since joining the Mayhem. In that time, he has 2 goals and 6 assists.
Standings update: Macon is now 13-6-4 with 30 points, good for fourth in the SPHL standings. Roanoke (7-14-3, 17 points) is in eighth.
They said it
Siemer on winning a low-scoring game: "It's more fun, you don’t get tired and think it's a point night. It's easier to play games like this and you don't play tight."
Siemer on the chemistry with McCormick: "We've been clicking a lot in practice and staying after and kind of feed each other pucks. It's been nice."
Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr on the win: "That is what I call, 'a win is a win is a win.' We did not play our game and play the way we're supposed to be playing. We were all over the place and took a team for granted and we were fortunate to win the hockey game."
Kerr on the team's effort Thursday: "I didn't think we played with a lot of energy and were on the forecheck like we need to be. It was kind of a wait and see what was going to happen instead of making things happen."
What's next
Macon hosts Evansville on Friday.
