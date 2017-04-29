Mayhem one win away from championship

The Macon Mayhem will have two chances to bring the SPHL championship trophy to Middle Georgia thanks to the team’s win Friday in the opening game of the best-of-three title series against Peoria.
The Mayhem host the Rivermen at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Game 2 at the Macon Coliseum. Should Peoria win, the same two teams will return to the Coliseum for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Third-period goals from John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler gave Macon a 2-1 victory Friday in Game 1 at Peoria.
The goals helped the Mayhem overcome a goal Peoria scored less than two minutes into the contest. Gentzler’s game-winner came on a power play midway through the third. Jordan Ruby won his fifth straight playoff game in goal.
