SPHL tabs Kerr as league’s top coach

A little more than two years ago, Kevin Kerr met with fans and media at the newly opened Genghis Grill in the Lofts at Bass to introduce himself as the first head coach of the Macon Mayhem.
Two months into the job, he had no players, and wouldn’t for about six more months as the Mayhem prepared for their SPHL debut.
Things have accelerated, with the second-year Mayhem winning the SPHL regular-season title, and that led the league’s coaches, general managers and media members to vote Kerr as the SPHL Coach of the Year.
Fayetteville’s Jeff Bes was second. He was the coach of the year in 2011-12 while with the Mississippi Surge.
The Mayhem finished 37-13-6 in the regular season, and their 80 points are the third-most in a single-season, plus a 27-point improvement from 2015-16. That tied the second-best improvement in league history. They overcome a late-season batch of suspensions, including of Kerr, for a postgame incident at Huntsville and stayed at least tied for first if not holding the outright lead down the stretch.
Kerr, who is also the team’s general manager, retired from playing hockey after the 2004-05 season. The former third-round pick of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres in 1986, played in more than 1,000 games in six leagues, and set the all-time goals record in 2005 for minor league professional hockey. He was a head coach for a number of youth hockey organizations in Atlanta, as well.
The Mayhem open their second-round/semifinal playoff series at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday at seventh-seeded Pensacola. The next two games in the best-of-three series will be in Macon, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and then at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday if needed.
Comments