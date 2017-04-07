Macon rides offense to SPHL regular-season championship

Each year, the William B. Coffey Trophy is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record in the SPHL.
That piece of hardware now belongs to the Macon Mayhem.
The Mayhem (36-13-6, 78 points) officially clinched the regular season title and the top seed for the SPHL playoffs with a 4-1 win against Roanoke on Friday at the Macon Coliseum. The win also eliminated Roanoke (17-29-9, 43 points) from postseason contention, setting up a first-round matchup between Macon and Columbus.
Jake Trask gave the Mayhem a 1-0 lead in the closing seconds of the first period, and Ryan Michel, playing for the first time since Feb. 19, scored what ended up being the game-winning goal in the second period. Dennis Sicard added the game’s third goal with Stathis Soumelidis providing the final margin on an empty-net goal.
Five who mattered
Trask: The left winger’s play on the Mayhem’s first goal summed up getting every ounce of effort possible on the ice. His one-timer off a shot from the right side from Daniel Gentzler gave Macon a 1-0 lead with just six seconds to go in the first period. Trask was also one of three Mayhem players with a goal and assist.
Michel: The defenseman’s first goal of the year was well-timed, giving him an outstanding return to the ice after being injured. He cradled the puck by way of a rebound off the boards and skated in, shooting it past Roanoke goalie Ty Reichenbach to break a 1-1 tie 16:10 into the second period. He also assisted on the game’s third goal.
Steve Mele: His shot barely beat Macon goalie Jordan Ruby, tying the score earlier in the second period.
Ruby: Other than Mele’s goal, Ruby kept the Rail Yard Dawgs at bay, turning away scoring chances from a Roanoke squad that came into the game with nothing to lose. Ruby stopped 33 of 34 shots on Friday.
Sicard: Like Michel, Sicard got into the scoring in his first night back on the ice. His booming shot from the blue line got past Reichenbach for a 3-1 Macon lead 4:57 into the third period.
Observations
Nothing to lose: Macon ran into a similar team in Roanoke as it did in last Friday’s game between the two teams. One that was fighting for its life. The Rail Yard Dawgs needed to win on Friday and have Columbus lose to stay alive for a playoff spot, and that desperation showed. The Mayhem had to fight and claw their way to a multi-goal win, even though they held on overall shots on goal advantage of 42-34.
Earning it: Even if Macon had not won on Friday, it would have clinched first place given the losses by both Peoria and Fayetteville. But Macon didn’t rely on others’ misfortune, instead taking care of its own business. Going into the playoffs with that kind of momentum is absolutely something that the jubilant players and coaches seemed to be proud of following Friday’s game.
Worth mentioning
In appreciation: In addition to being the regular-season finale, Saturday’s game will also be Fan Appreciation Night. All fans in attendance will receive a team photograph.
Roster moves: The Mayhem on Friday activated Michel while placing defenseman Nick Grasso on the 14-day injured reserve and moving Daniel Echeverri to the 21-day IR.
They said it
Michel on what it means to win the regular season title after being with the team since the start of last season: “It’s incredible, There’s only a few of us original guys left here. There were a lot of times last year when it was hard, just being in last place. We brought in a bunch of guys who’ve worked hard. It’s been an incredible season and it’s not over yet.”
Michel on his goal: “I just have to give all the credit in the world to Jake Trask. The puck went up the wall, there no was no one on my side of the ice, I got some speed and was hoping I could pick up the puck. I knew when I got some speed, it was going in. It was a good way to get the first one of the year.”
Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr on facing Roanoke: “They battled right to end and played us hard, I would not have expected anything less. They were not laying down and were going to battle for their lives. We just had a couple of breaks at the right time and took advantage. They gave us fits.”
Kerr on getting the regular-season title by virtue of a win: “I’m a front door guy. I’m going in the front door, I’m not going in the back door. We wanted to make sure our players realize that anytime you want to get things done, you don’t want to rely on someone else, you want to make sure you do it your way. We didn’t want to sit back and hope someone would help us.”
Kerr on the resilience of the Mayhem team that has played through injuries, suspensions and call-ups: “They’re a great group, they’re enjoyable to coach. At times, they give you fits, but that’s just part of sports. Any coach will say that. The way they battle and come together, they’re a tight group.”
What’s next?
The Mayhem conclude the regular season Saturday at home against Roanoke.
