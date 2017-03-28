Macon comeback falls short at Fayetteville

The Macon Mayhem were unable to complete the third-period comeback and lost 2-1 Tuesday to Fayetteville in SPHL action.
The two teams are now tied for first.
It was Macon’s second game since the suspension of head coach Kevin Kerr and players Dennis Sicard, Stathis Soumelidis and Chris Joseph for an incident Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Mayhem had the better end of the first period, outshooting the FireAntz 13-9, but there were no goals. The second period was full of action as well, but there was no scoring until 1:38 remained in the period, when Eric Springer put the FireAntz on the board. After outshooting the Mayhem 14-7 in the second period, the FireAntz had a 1-0 lead.
Two goals were scored in the third period, with the first coming from Fayetteville captain Bobby Chaumont to make the game 2-0. Macon answered with a goal off the stick of Daniel Echeverri with 6:22 left in the period. That is all the Mayhem would get however, losing to Fayetteville 2-1.
The Mayhem fell to at 33-12-6, and finish the season with a 5-3-1 record against Fayetteville.
Troy Passingham got the start in net for the Mayhem, and he saved 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Passingham now sits at 7-3-2.
Echeverri’s goal was his 10th of the season, making him the eighth Mayhem player this season to reach the 10-goal mark. Jeff Sanders picked up his 10th assist of the season on the goal, while Daniel Gentzler earned his 21st assist of the year.
The Mayhem return to the Macon Coliseum to host Roanoke on Friday on Cherry Blossom night.
