Huntsville gets revenge on Macon

Macon entered Sunday's game having been shut out four times this season.
Huntsville made it five, and twice by the Havoc as they topped Macon 3-0 at the Macon Coliseum.
The Mayhem were without head coach Kevin Kerr and players Chris Joseph, Dennis Sicard and Stathis Soumelidis, pending review, for at least Sunday's game.
The foursome, along with the same number from Huntsville, were been suspended indefinitely by the SPHL for an incident after Saturday's game when multiple fights broke out as the teams prepared to leave the ice after Macon’s 6-3 win.
The SPHL released a two-sentence statement Sunday morning announcing the suspensions, which are currently indefinite and “pending review.”
Huntsville head coach Glenn Detulleo and players Justin Tateson, Nolan Kaiser and Scott Fellnermayr are also suspended indefinitely.
According to www.hockeyfights.com, Joseph and Tateson got a game misconduct for fighting other than during a period, Soumelidis and Kaiser a match penalty for spearing, and Kerr a game misconduct for inciting an opponent.
Each player was also given a game misconduct for a secondary altercation.
All the scoring came in the first and second period of the game. Darren McCormick started off the scoring for Huntsville at the 16:57 mark of the first period, making it 1-0 Huntsville.
John Clewlow added two goals on breakaways in the second period to make it 3-0. Ben Kramer recorded two assists for Huntsville, and goaltender Adam Courchaine played outstanding, saving all 42 shots he faced in the game.
Mike DeLaVergne started in net for Macon, saving 23 of the 26 shots he faced in the game to fall to 2-2.
Macon is 33-11-6, and visits Fayetteville on Tuesday before returning home to face Roanoke.
