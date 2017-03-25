NHL Capsules

3:16 Brooklyn Rouse tells her story 3 months after being shot in the head Pause

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

0:32 Crisis Line & Safe House seeks to open private rape exam site

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver