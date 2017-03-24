Macon uses strong start to knock off Huntsville

The Macon Mayhem scored four goals in the first period for the second straight game Friday en route to a 6-4 win over the Huntsville Havoc.
Mark Rivera scored his ninth goal of the season just 20 seconds into the game with Jake Trask scoring twice, and then Chris Joseph scoring his fourth of the season for the 4-0 lead.
The win gives the Mayhem a three-point lead over the Havoc for first place in the SPHL standings. Macon has 70 points with a 32-10-6 record, and it is 17-6-2 on the road.
The two teams play again Saturday in Huntsville.
