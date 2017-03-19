Ducks close in on Sharks in division race with 2-1 victory

4:02 Strongest Man competition draws big crowd Pause

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:36 Shopper reacts to JCPenney closings

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver