Ruby posts shutout for Mayhem in win

The Macon Mayhem were not able to get many shots past Pensacola goalie Matt Zenzola on Friday.
But Macon goalie Jordan Ruby was even sharper. The Mayhem netminder endured a barrage of 45 shots by the Ice Flyers to post his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win for Macon, which has won four of its past five games.
Stephen Pierog’s first-period goal was the lone score for either team.
Three who mattered
Ruby: The Ice Flyers pretty much threw the offensive kitchen sink at the Mayhem, trying every which way to get a puck in the net. But Macon’s goalie was having none of it, making save after save. Ruby also survived a power-play chance by Pensacola in the final two minutes and denied a shot from the short side by Riley Spraggs with 1:11 to go in the game. Ruby is now 15-4-3 this year.
Pierog: His first-period goal proved to be the game winner, as he took a pass from John Siemer and shot the puck in from the left side.
Zenola: He was Friday’s hockey version of the losing hurler of a pitcher’s duel in baseball. He stopped 22 of 23 Mayhem shots, only to get the loss as Pensacola was unable to mount any offense against Ruby and Macon’s defensive pairings. Zenzola had won his previous five games prior to Friday.
Observation
Smooth and physical: There was plenty of hard-hitting defense to go along with strong goalie play on both sides. Neither team was afraid to push the envelope and make big, physical hits throughout the game, but each side kept emotions in check as well. Both teams were assessed for just two minor penalties on Friday.
Worth mentioning
Two in a row: Marc Thompson was also credited with an assist on Pierog’s goal. It’s his second point in as many games.
Still tied at the top: Macon (26-8-5) and Huntsville (27-10-3) are still tied for the lead in the SPHL following the Havoc beating Columbus 4-0 on Friday, Both teams have 57 points in the standings, but Huntsville has played one more game than Macon.
Streak-snappers: The Mayhem are keeping pace with the league’s leaders, and beating top teams while doing so. Pensacola had won six in a row prior to Friday and Sunday’s win against Fayetteville followed the FireAntz winning 10 of 11 games.
They said it
Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr on going up against Pensacola: “They were very good defensively, they didn’t give us a lot of chances, but I also thought we didn’t take a lot of chances. We had some three-on-two chances in the second period that we had some shots on and tried to get too cute on. Overall, I’m proud of my guys. They worked hard all the way to the end.”
Kerr on Macon’s defensive effort: “I thought at times we were very good defensively, and at times we were sloppy, but that’s how it happens at times and we fought through it. (Ruby) came up big for us and that’s what he gets paid to do. That’s his job as the goalie and last line of defense.”
Ruby on how grueling the game was from his vantage point: “When any team throws a lot of pucks at you, it wears you down. Then it was a hot day and hot inside the rink, too. The ice gets a little slow late in the game and you have to work a little harder.”
Ruby on Macon’s defensive play: “We played good. I thought we played a good 60 minutes. Shutouts are so hard to come by. We’ve been winning a lot of games by scoring multiple goals and (Friday) it was one goal. I thought the team adjusted well.”
What’s next?
The Mayhem play at Knoxville on Saturday and have three games at home next weekend, playing Mississippi on Friday and Saturday and Pensacola on Sunday.
