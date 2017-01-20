Macon struggles in loss at Huntsville

The Huntsville Havoc dominated the Macon Mayhem in a 4-0 win Friday, moving five points ahead of Macon in the SPHL standings.
The Havoc began their dominance early, scoring just four minutes into the game. Andy Willigar tallied the first goal of the night on the power play, and the lead grew to 2-0 with 2:56 left in the first period, Tyler French getting his second assist.
The Mayhem did not have much more in them in the second period, as they conceded the lone goal of the frame. Nolan Kaiser scored his sixth goal of the season to stretch the Huntsville lead to 3-0. French tallied his third assist of the night, while Johnny Daniels recorded his second (third point of the night).
Early on in the third period, at the 6:14 mark, Sy Nutkevitch scored to make it a 4-0 game. French added his fourth assist, and Lou Educate grabbed the secondary assist.
The Mayhem got shut out for the second time this season, as they move to 18-5-4 and five points behind the Havoc (45 points).
Troy Passingham took his first regulation loss of the season, moving to 4-1-1, as he saved 34 of the 38 shots he faced.
The Mayhem returns home to host Knoxville at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.
