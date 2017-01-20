Macon struggles in loss at Huntsville

1:19 Authority brings jobs to Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

0:59 Monsignor Cuddy's remarks during 2013 Mass in his honor

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:11 Cemetery's flags mysteriously disappear same time each year

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'