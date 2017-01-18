Mayhem embracing challenge of top teams this weekend

Something is going to have to give for the Macon Mayhem this weekend, one way or another, as they clash with two of the SPHL’s top three teams.
The Mayhem, nestled in the second spot in the SPHL standings, travel to league-leading Huntsville on Friday before hosting third-place Knoxville on Saturday.
“It’s a huge week for us,” Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr said. “The guys know we’re playing one team that we’re chasing and another that’s chasing us. It’s another huge weekend. It seems like we always seem to say that, but when you’re near the top, you have to look at it that way to make sure you stay there.”
Saturday will have a 1990s feel to it at the Macon Coliseum, with a 90s theme including a “Friends”-themed jersey worn by Mayhem players, and jerseys will be auctioned off following the game.
A casual look at the stat sheet shows why Macon, Knoxville and Huntsville are among the league’s top teams. While the Mayhem have allowed the fewest goals in the league in a defensive effort currently led by goalie Troy Passingham, Huntsville and Knoxville are the top two scoring teams in the league.
“It’s time to play some of the bigger dogs in the league; it’s just more motivation for us,” Mayhem defenseman Jeff Sanders said.
Huntsville boasts the league’s leader in goals scored with Lou Educate’s 17, and Sy Nutkevich with 25 assists. Knoxville isn’t far behind with Berkley Scott being second in points and Danny Cesarz being in the same spot in assists.
But the close quarters don’t stop with the individual efforts. Macon’s power play leads the league with a conversion rate of 20.5percent. The top two penalty kill units in the SPHL? Knoxville at 90 percent and Huntsville at 87.
“Hopefully, we can key on some on their tendencies and make sure we’re on top of our game and do the things we need to do to be successful,” Kerr said. “We just have to make sure our guys are ready to play 200 feet because if you don’t against teams like that, the puck will end up in your net pretty fast. They’re two great teams and we have to be on top of our game.”
Macon’s defense will be shuffled slightly this weekend. Nick Grasso and Ryan Michel were both called up to the ECHL’s respective teams in Quad City and Atlanta, putting the mantle of leadership on the likes of Sanders and Daniel Echeverri. Another recent addition on defense is Brandon Pfeil, recalled to the Mayhem this week after a stint with Greenville of the ECHL since Jan. 10, a day after initially signing with Macon.
Macon this week also gained forward Daniel Gentzler, back from loan by Toledo of the ECHL. Gentzler will be a welcome presence as he is third on the team in assists (11) and goals (6).
“Honestly, we don’t really have a top line,” Sanders said. “There’s guys who can step up and fill roles. We have a lot of confidence on this team.”
