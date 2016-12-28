NHL Capsules

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases Pause

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:21 Dyshon Sims talks Liberty Bowl, Peabody Hotel

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect