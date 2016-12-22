Siemer returns to Mayhem just in time for road swing

The Macon Mayhem have a five-game road trip ahead of themselves before they’ll play again on their home ice Jan. 7. Between now and then, the Mayhem will aim to continue their hold on first place in the SPHL.
The job will be made easier with another one of Macon’s top scorers returning to the team after a stint in the ECHL.
The Mayhem (15-2-2) lead the standings by three points and travel to Fayetteville (8-8-1) on Friday.
John Siemer returned to the Mayhem earlier this week from Greenville, giving Macon both of its forwards back from call-ups earlier this season. Collin MacDonald also spent time on the next level earlier in the season. Both are ranked among the top 10 scorers in the SPHL despite playing fewer games than others in the league.
“It’s a big shot. He’s obviously a big part of our team,” Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr said. “Any time you get a guy like that back, especially when you are going on the road, it solidifies your lineup and makes it deeper. It’s definitely a good thing.”
Even while Siemer has played in five fewer games than Mississippi’s Cullen Bradshaw, he is second in the league in points (22) and fourth in goals (10). Throw in the fact that the likes of Matt Johnson and Mark Rivera have been among the ones stepping up to fill in scoring gaps during recent weeks, and the Mayhem have a good feeling about their depth going forward.
“We know we have a pretty good team and some depth and some guys had a chance to step up,” Kerr said. “Now, you want those guys who stepped up to continue to step up. With the addition of John Siemer and now with Collin MacDonald coming back, it just solidifies it even more.
“Hopefully we can continue to keep going in the eight direction, Guys have stepped up in big roles, and we hope it helps the team going forward.”
One recent trend the Mayhem hope to keep up? Thriving in nail-biting situations. Macon is 9-1-2 in one-goal games. Not only that, but each of the Mayhem’s past five victories have come by a single goal. Both of last weekend’s wins against Columbus were especially gut-wrenching as Macon surrendered multi-goal leads in both contests before rallying to win.
Friday’s 4-3 victory came after the Mayhem led 3-0, but they needed a go-ahead goal with 1:45 to go by Matt Summers to win. The following night, a 3-1 lead evaporated before a third-period goal by Dennis Sicard tied it and Matt Johnson won the game in overtime.
“I’m proud that we battle and find a way to win, but it’s a little hard on my heart at times. It’s great for the fans, but it’s hard on my heart,” Kerr said.
