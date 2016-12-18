Macon sweeps pair of games from Columbus

The Macon Mayhem stayed hot this weekend with a pair of one-goal victories over the Columbus Cottonmouths.
Macon has won 15 games and lost just two after sweeping Columbus, and the Mayhem (15-2-2) have a three-point lead in the SPHL standings.
On Friday, Macon won 4-3, scoring the first three goals. Collin MacDonald scored on the power play to open the scoring, and that was followed by goals from Dennis Sicard and Joel Wetmore for a 3-0 lead after the first period. Columbus tied the game at 3, but Mayhem captain Matt Summers scored with 45 seconds left in the game for the game-winner.
On Saturday, Mayhem forward Matt Johnson scored with 2:59 left in overtime for a 5-4 win. Macon trailed early but got two goals from Mark Rivera and Jake Trask to take a 3-1 lead after one period.
The Cottonmouths answered and took the lead, but Sicard came through for the Mayhem, scoring with 6:06 left in the third period, and the game went to overtime.
In goal, Jordan Ruby earned his ninth start of the season, saving 32 of the 35 shots he faced to earn his league-leading seventh win Friday, while Troy Passingham made 25 saves on 29 shots, earning his second win of the season Saturday.
The Mayhem have 32 points, while Huntsville and Mississippi are tied for second in the SPHL with 29. Macon returns home Jan. 7 against Pensacola.
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
GF
GA
Macon
15
2
1
1
32
62
43
Huntsville
14
4
0
1
29
71
53
Mississippi
14
5
1
0
29
66
53
Peoria
10
4
4
1
25
59
52
Knoxville
9
6
2
0
20
57
55
Fayetteville
8
8
1
0
17
51
46
Evansville
7
12
1
2
17
54
75
Pensacola
5
7
2
3
15
41
49
Roanoke
5
10
1
1
12
46
66
Columbus
5
11
1
0
11
37
52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Comments