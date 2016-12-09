Raanta starts 2nd straight game; Lundqvist on Rangers bench

Goaltender Antti Raanta is making his second straight start for the New York Rangers, leaving Henrik Lundqvist on the bench.
Raanta made 17 saves in Thursday night's 2-1 victory at Winnipeg, improving to 6-1 with a 2.05 goals-against average in nine games this season. Even with the games on back-to-back nights, coach Alain Vigneault opted to start Raanta again on Friday at Chicago.
Vigneault says Raanta is playing better than Lundqvist right now, and also cited Raanta's familiarity with Chicago. Raanta made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2013 and played for them for two seasons before he was traded to New York.
Lundqvist is 12-8-1 with a 2.55 GAA in 21 games. Lundqvist is New York's career leader with 386 wins, 60 shutouts and a .920 save percentage.
