Mayhem roll over Cottonmouths for 10th straight win

The streak is now at 10.
The Macon Mayhem’s string of consecutive wins reached double digits on Saturday night at the Macon Coliseum as a pair of scoring flurries and strong goaltending from Jordan Ruby keyed a 5-1 victory over Columbus.
The Mayhem (11-1-1) raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second period with three goals in a span of less than five minutes with a pair of third-period goals being scored 26 seconds apart.
The Mayhem’s winning streak is the fourth-longest in SPHL history, four shy of the record of 14. Macon plays again on Friday when it hosts Fayetteville. The Mayhem remain atop the SPHL standings by five points ahead of Mississippi and Huntsville, having lost just once this season in regulation and once in overtime.
Columbus (4-8-0) has lost four in a row.
Five who mattered
John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler: Both came up big on the offensive end multiple times Saturday, with Siemer scoring twice with an assist and Gentzler having a goal and assist. In fact, the two teamed up for two of Macon’s three second-period goals. The first was Gentzler’s score that got Macon on the board 1:13 into the second period, putting a loose puck past Columbus goalie Brandon Jaeger. Roles were reversed on the third goal of the second period, as it was Gentzler setting up Siemer for the score. Siemer answered a third-period score by Columbus, getting his second goal of the game roughly a minute later at the 13:03 mark of the third.
Ruby: He showed that he is hardly a run-of-the-mill backup Saturday, stopping 26 out of 27 shots for his fifth win in as many games this season.
Stephen Pierog: He made Columbus pay dearly for a neutral zone turnover. Cradling the loose puck, he skated in on a breakaway all by himself and outmaneuvered Jaeger for the game’s second goal 4:01 into the second period.
Collin MacDonald: He kept up his solid start to his rookie season with a third-period goal to extend the Macon lead to 5-1 at the 17:29 mark. MacDonald now has six goals and eight assists, totals ranking him among the top three scorers in the SPHL.
Derek Gingera: His third-period goal prevented Columbus from being shut out.
Observations
Answering the bell: Any hopes of a Columbus comeback after trailing 3-1 when it scored for the first time with 8:05 to play were short-lived, as the Mayhem had an emphatic answer. First, there was Siemer’s score off assists from Matt Johnson and Dennis Sicard. Just 26 seconds later, the Mayhem scored again with MacDonald finished off a pass from Jake Trask for the goal.
Staying hot: Few players in the SPHL are a bigger threat each night than Siemer. He leads the league with 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists), having a goal or assist in 11 of Macon’s 13 games this season.
Dropping the gloves: Sicard’s intensity and aggression showed in a big way Saturday, with the forward going off twice on a pair of five-minute fighting penalties after dropping the gloves in separate scraps with Cody Castro and Spencer Galbraith. Sicard gestured to and energized the Mayhem fans each time he skated to the penalty box, bringing them to their feet. Sicard leads the SPHL in penalty minutes with 60 through 13 games.
Goalie rest: Macon took advantage of two quality goalies on its roster Saturday, starting Ruby a night after Garrett Bartus backstopped a 3-1 win against Fayetteville. Columbus started Jaeger on the heels of his giving up of four goals in a 4-1 loss at Mississippi. Jaeger has assumed the bulk of the work in goal for Columbus since one of the team’s other goalies, Lukas Hafner, was loaned to Alaska of the ECHL on Wednesday. Columbus has had a pair of different emergency goalies on the roster each of the past two nights.
They said it
Mayhem head coach Kevin kerr on the big second period: “Columbus works hard and is a hard-working team, and are trying to find their identity right now. I think we came out not overconfident, but waiting to see how they would progress. We started doing the things that we preach all the time and it got us going.”
Kerr on Gentzler: “He’s one of our leaders, he’s wearing the (co-captain patch) for a reason. When he’s going. Our team goes. He’s a great guy on our team and great hockey player, he really sets the tone.”
Siemer on how much the winning streak is talked about: “Honestly, we don’t even think about the wins. We play as a team and play hard. That’s been the goal since the beginning. Go out there, play hard and good things will happen.”
Kerr on having Ruby as an option backing up Bartus: “It’s huge. We have two really good goalies and they’re proven in this league. I talked with Garrett about earlier (Saturday) and he was like, ‘It’s nice to not have to be the guy all the time.’ I think as the season goes on, it’ll give guys rest and let them get recharged. It’s huge to have two solid goalies to rotate.”
Siemer on the team chemistry: “We’re all working as a team, we’re all pulling together in the same direction. It’s nice, there’s no animosity between the guys. It helps things go along way.”
What’s next?
The Mayhem have a home-and-home next weekend against Fayetteville, hosting the Fireantz on Friday with the away game taking place Saturday.
Comments