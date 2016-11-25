Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard leaves in first period

1:37 Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter Pause

2:41 Northside, Glynn Academy are evenly matched, thinks Kevin Kinsler

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

3:59 Warner Robins police hold first Coffee with Cop event

1:35 Tyler Catalina on first and only season at Georgia

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup