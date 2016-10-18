Pavelski's late goal lifts Sharks past Islanders 3-2

Joe Pavelski scored with 2:11 left to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Joe Thornton and Brent Burns had two assists each, giving both five on the season. Aaron Dell stopped 20 shots to win his NHL debut.
On the tiebreaking goal, Thornton sent a pass into the slot and Pavelski deflected it in. It gave Pavelski his fifth point in two games after he had a goal and three assists in the Sharks' 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday.
The Islanders trailed 1-0 after getting outplayed in the first period, but picked it up in the second and took the lead with two goals 2:10 apart in the middle of the period.
The Sharks tied it 2-2 with 1:57 left in the middle period as Thornton's shot deflected off Hertl's thigh and in.
Anthony Beauvillier and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 24 saves. New York lost for the third time in four games.
Beauvillier, one of the Islanders' two 19-year-old rookies, tied it with his first career goal at 9:39. Driving to the net, his first shot was stopped by Dell, but he reached out and backhanded the rebound in the air over Dell's glove and in.
Lee made it 2-1 with 8:11 left. Jason Chimera backhanded a pass toward the middle to Lee, who wristed it up over Dell's shoulder.
The Sharks controlled the puck most of the opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Islanders 10-4. The Islanders failed to get a shot on goal over the last 12:47 of the first, managing only a slap shot by Cal Clutterbuck in the opening minute, a wrister by Nick Leddy at 3:14, and then a backhander by Anders Lee and a slap shot by Dennis Seidenberg 14 seconds apart.
Karlsson got the Sharks on the scoreboard with his first of the season at 5:36. Tommy Wingels brought the puck around the net to the left side and passed it in front to Karlsson, who tipped it past Halak. It was Karlsson's 24th career goal in 122 games.
NOTES: F Joel Ward played in his 600th career game. ... F Patrick Marleau played in his 546th consecutive game. ... Pavelski played in his 418th career game. ...
The Islanders are 13-0-2 at home against the Western Conference since moving to Barclays Center before last season. (1-0-0 this season). ... Free agent signee Andrew Ladd has no points through his first four games in New York. ... Mathew Barzal, New York's other 19-year-old rookie, sat out for the third time in four games.
UP NEXT
Sharks: Continue a five-game road trip at defending champion Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Islanders: Continue a five-game homestand against Arizona on Friday night.
Comments