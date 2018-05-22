Rodgers, Packers gets used to new faces and playbook tweaks

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Green Bay Packers opened on-field work in their offseason program this week, an especially important time for a team that has had a lot of changes since the end of a 7-9 season. On offense, Aaron Rodgers is healthy again after missing much of last season with a broken collarbone.. Mike McCarn, File AP Photo