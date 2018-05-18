Watch this movie trailer, and you just might spot an Atlanta Falcons player

Devonta Freeman is used to having cameras around him as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. As it turns out, Freeman has also spent time in front of cameras away from football.
Freeman appears in the trailer for Sylvester Stallone’s new movie “Escape Plan 2: Hades,” which is set to be released June 29. Freeman can be spotted at the 32-second mark in the trailer.
“Escape Plan 2: Hades” is a sequel to the 2013 film “Escape Plan.” The action-thriller stars Stallone, Dave Bautista, Jaime King and 50 Cent.
According to IMDB, this is Freeman’s first acting role. His experience on the set apparently went well, as the site already lists him as an actor in “Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station.” The third movie in the “Escape Plan” series is already in post-production.
