'He's like Sonic': He is the first Atlanta Falcons player named to '18 NFL Top 100 list

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had a dip in production in 2017 as the fourth-year player missed two games, scored four fewer touchdowns and rushed for 214 fewer yards than he did in 2016. Even with the drop in production, Freeman’s fellow NFL players still hold him in high regard.
Freeman came in as the No. 70 player in the NFL’s latest Top 100 players list. Freeman becomes the first Falcons player to make this year’s Top 100, which is voted on each year by players across the league and revealed on NFL Network.
Freeman dropped 29 spots from his No. 41 ranking in the 2017 NFL Top 100 list.
“He’s like Sonic. You ever play Sonic?” Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels said in Freeman’s segment. “Maybe it’s the dreads. Maybe his feet actually do the circular motion as he’s running. ‘Where’s Freeman? Oh, there he goes through a gap this big.’ He’s super fast and super shifty.”
Daniels was one of several NFL players who talked about Freeman in the segment. Among the others were Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall, New York Giants running back Jonathan Stewart and Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams.
Falcons teammate De’Vondre Campbell also spoke in the segment and applauded the 5-8 Freeman’s play.
“He will lower his shoulder on you. People underestimate him because he is smaller,” Campbell said. “Free is very powerful. He’s got a strong lower body. He’s one of the best backs in the game.”
Freeman has rushed for 3,248 yards and 30 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Falcons. Freeman, who signed a five-year extension last fall with $22 million guaranteed, was one of two players in the NFL with over 3,000 rushing yards and over 30 touchdowns in the past three seasons.
The NFL Top 100 list is unveiled 10 players at a time. Players 60-59 will be unveiled at 8 p.m. Monday on NFL Network.
