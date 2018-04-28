Mike Hughes, a Minnesota Vikings draft pick, poses for photos during news conference with, from left, Minnesota Vikings owner Zigy Wilf, general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, owner Mark Wilf and executive vice president Jonathan Wilf on Friday, April 27, 2018, in Eagan, Minn..
NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Vikings take 7 picks into final day of NFL draft

The Associated Press

April 28, 2018 01:07 AM

EAGAN, Minn.

The Minnesota Vikings will take seven picks into the third and final day of the NFL draft, with depth still lacking at defensive tackle, tight end and safety.

The Vikings traded their third-round selection to Tampa Bay on Friday night, moving down eight spots to the second pick in the fourth round. That deal netted them a sixth-rounder from the Buccaneers, giving them a total of four picks in the sixth round. The Vikings dealt their original fourth-rounder to Philadelphia in the 2016 swap for Sam Bradford.

The Vikings also have one fifth-round selection and one seventh-round pick left for Saturday. They drafted Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes in the first round and Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill in the second round.

