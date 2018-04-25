Foster's accuser recants domestic violence accusations

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster says her client initially lied to authorities when she accused the linebacker of hitting her leading to domestic violence charges. Attorney Stephanie Rickard issued a statement on behalf of Elissa Ennis on Wednesday that says her client can prove the injuries that led to the charges were not caused by Foster. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo