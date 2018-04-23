Steelers pick up 5th-year option on LB Bud Dupree

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree 48)smiles on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The Steelers made the announcement on Monday, April 23, 2018, three days before the start of the draft. The move will keep the 24-year-old Dupree under contract for the 2019 season.