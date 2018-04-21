Pat Leonard: Barring stellar trade offer, Gettleman sounds like he'll draft Barkley with No. 2 overall pick

Dave Gettleman undoubtedly grasps how significant this spring is for the Giants organization, but it was still an experience on Thursday to sit in an auditorium with the general manager and get a true feel of just how much pressure there is on him to get this next week right.
Gettleman must hit big with the No. 2 overall draft pick he holds in next Thursday's first round – "when you're picking this high, if you make a mistake, you're done." He still hasn't re-signed, or promised not to trade, his best player, Odell Beckham Jr. – "I'm not going to say. He's on our team, he's a valued member of our football team."
He's taking a big risk in believing that Eli Manning has a lot left in the tank – "Eli takes great care of himself, he's very fit and he still has plenty of arm." And he can't discuss any of it without having to stop midway through his press conference in East Rutherford to admit that, yes, he had just released six-time Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall before he walked in – "yes, we have."
Meanwhile, Gettleman admitted "we've had calls" to trade that second overall pick. Rumors are floating that the Giants could be open to a three-way trade idea that includes teams such as the Indianapolis Colts at No. 6 and the quarterback-thirsty Buffalo Bills at No. 12.
And Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey continued to have fun with all the teams trailing his No. 1 pick, saying in his own Thursday presser that he's "absolutely" still considering Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first overall. And this all happened as The Ringer reported that the Browns even had discussed taking a QB at both one and four.
Sitting in the middle of it all is Gettleman, a 67-year-old who finally has his dream job and is getting a kick out of how much speculation there is about what he might do in such a critical spot.
"Like it? I love it," Gettleman said with a smile of all the noise about what he might do. "Are you kidding me?"
It's beginning, however, to not feel too much like a mystery.
Gettleman said himself: "When I was a little kid, every time I lied, I got caught. And when I was 7 years old, my father kicked my butt and I haven't lied since then."
And he's clearly no poker player, because when he was asked about Marshall's release, he didn't even need to confirm it. His face was a dead giveaway.
So is his affinity for Barkley, a player he once again called "a tremendous talent."
Unforgettably, at the NFL owners' meetings Gettleman referenced former 1995 No. 1 overall pick Ki-Jana Carter, another star Nittany Lions back, as an example of the kind of talent worthy of a high selection – despite the fact that the pick was a bust when injuries derailed Carter's career.
"You can't draft anybody with the second pick hoping (he'll be great)," Gettleman said then. "Listen: Ki-Jana Carter was the first pick of the draft back in ('95) ... Ki-Jana Carter was a great college football player who was on his way to having a great pro career, and he blew out his knee. You can't account for that. You just can't account for it. Some guys just are injury busts. It happens."
Gettleman could go the quarterback route, too, but his body language, tone and waffling on the topic suggest his feelings are simply stronger for the top position players of this draft than the QBs. Maybe he'll surprise us all.
It would make for terrific drama, too, if Gettleman swung a monster three-way trade with Colts GM Chris Ballard and Bills GM Brandon Beane. Gettleman admitted the only reason he never traded back as Carolina's GM is because he never was offered something that blew him away. And he admitted that the Giants need to add depth and that such a trade could help him do that. And that's the balance: Is the quality of the player he'd want to draft at No. 2 more valuable than the combination of quantity and quality of picks and players he'd get in a trade back?
NFL Network, for example, recently kicked around a scenario in which the Giants could move back and acquire both the Colts' sixth overall pick and the Bills' 22nd plus another third-rounder by moving back and parting with a fifth.
"We're all in school, do I want to get an A and four C's or do we want an A-, a couple of B+'s and a couple of B's? Winning requires depth," Gettleman said. "There are obviously different ways of looking at it depending upon what the A looks like."
Barkley feels like Gettleman's true "A" here. Running back is a need. Running the ball, stopping the run and rushing the passer. Those are this GM's stated priorities. And while players like N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb and Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson can help on the lines, they are not the player who keeps being hailed as flawless by scouts around the league in countless reports.
"Guys have kind of laughed around the league when we'd be on the clock in Carolina and I'd have my pick in in 28 seconds," Gettleman said. "If you know what you want, then go do it."
I think, after Thursday, we know what Gettleman wants. And if a trade doesn't blow him away, he'll go get it.
