Landry signs $75 million contract extension with Browns

FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry speaks at an NFL football press conference in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Browns are close to finalizing a contract extension with star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The sides remain in talks but expect to get a deal done, said the person who spoke Thursday, April 12, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The Plain Dealer via AP, File Joshua Gunter