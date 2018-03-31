He was a fan favorite in Middle Georgia and the NFL. So why did his team release him?

Oakland Raiders punter, and former Rutland High School and FVSU great, Marquette King has been released from the team. The move was surprising considering King is considered one of the top punters in the NFL. He was also a fan favorite for his post-punt celebrations and personality.
The move comes just two years after King signed a five-year, $16.5 million dollar extension with the team that picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2012. The Raiders will save $2.9 million in cap space and $3 million in cash by releasing King, according to published reports..
After spending his first season with Oakland on the injured reserve, King served as the starting punter for the next four seasons. In 2013-14, his first season as the starter, King led the NFL in gross yards per punt at 48.9 yards. In 2016 he was named a second team All Pro. This past season King was in the top five in gross yards per punt and net yards per punt.
In addition to performing well on the field, King has become a popular follow on social media. His post-punt dances and off-the-field exploits have made him a standout on a team known for their renegade personalities.
Although some sports commentators say the move to cut King was simply a way to save cap space, others say King’s personality didn’t sit well with new head coach Jon Gruden, who had been critical of King’s antics when Gruden worked for ESPN.
In less than a day, there have been numerous reports that several teams have shown an interest in King. The Minnesota Vikings have made an inquiry, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Press reports suggest King will have a new home before the NFL draft begins April 27.
