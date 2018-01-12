Titans, Jaguars aim to show they're the real deal in AFC

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 12) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. If Brady's history against Tennessee is any indication, New England’s prospects of making it back to the AFC title game look promising. Brady is 6-0 in his career against Mike Mularkey-coached teams. Including the playoffs, he’s 6-1 against the Titans with 13 passing touchdowns and just one interception in those games. It is his best touchdown to interception ratio against any opponent in his career.