NFL & Atlanta Falcons

AP source: Dolphins hire Washburn as offensive line coach

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

January 04, 2018 07:51 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have hired a former Chicago Bears assistant for the second time this week, giving Jeremiah Washburn the job of offensive line coach.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins had not announced the hiring.

Washburn was the Dolphins' assistant offensive line coach in 2016, and the Bears' offensive line coach in 2017. He has 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

The Dolphins earlier added former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Washburn succeeds Chris Foerster, who resigned in October after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick

    Atlanta Falcons super fan Larry Clark Jr. of Macon, Georgia, shows off his Buick Park Avenue that is decked out in Falcons regalia.

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick 1:02

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick
Who's your Super Bowl team? 2:15

Who's your Super Bowl team?
Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style 1:34

Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style

View More Video