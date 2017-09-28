Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stands with his players during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank stands with his players during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit.
NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Falcons head coach: We will stand arm-in-arm as a team during national anthem

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

September 28, 2017 8:35 AM

The head coach for the Atlanta Falcons said this week they’ve instructed the team to lock arms during the national anthem at their next game, and encourage fans to do the same.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Falcons coach Don Quinn said he sees the action as “kind of a nice tribute as we’re getting started.”

Quinn also said he expects all team members to stand and participate as a group on Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to the AJC.

Defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe knelt in Detroit on Sunday before their game against the Detroit Lions. Quinn said he spoke with the two players, but wouldn’t tell the AJC if the players were asked or ordered to stand.

“For us, you know how many things we do together as a group and that would seem appropriate for us,” Quinn told the AJC. “...What’s fortunate is that we live in an area where civil rights had a pretty strong foundation on our country for years and years and years, and we’re really honored to be here and to be a part of this as a team … and our best way to show how solid we are is by showing everything that we do as a group.”

In their game in Detroit, Falcons players showed mixed actions when the national anthem was played with some players kneeling and some standing arm-in-arm.

The game came shortly after President Donald Trump made a speech at a rally in Alabama for Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange where he said football coaches should respond to kneeling players by saying, "Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!" according to CNN.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement on Twitter Saturday night in response to the speech saying players are at their best when everyone is “working together, building unity and including everyone’s voice,” as previously reported by the Ledger-Enquirer.

“We are at our very best when we are working together, building unity and including everyone’s voice in a constructive dialogue. Creating division or demonizing viewpoints that are different than our own accomplished nothing positive and undermines our collective ability to achieve the ideals of our democracy,” Blank said in the statement.

“The NFL has historically been a strong catalyst for positive change and I’m proud of the way our players coaches and staff use that platform to give back to our community and strive to be good citizens making a positive impact on this and future generations.”

Blank stood arm-in-arm with Falcons players on the field during the national anthem before the game Sunday.

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

