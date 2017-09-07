Packers, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Dial up 'Bama connection

File- This Sept. 12, 2017, file photo shows San Francisco 49ers defensive end Quinton Dial 92) tackling Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. So many new veterans for the Green Bay Packers. At their core, the Packers still build through the draft. But general manager Ted Thompson has been more active than usual this season in signing veteran free agents. Dial, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound defensive lineman who signed on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, after being released by the San Francisco 49ers.