Seahawks teammates throw support behind Michael Bennett

FILE - This Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, shows Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett 72) in the first half during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Bennett is accusing Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force when he says he was detained at gunpoint on Aug. 27, 2017, handcuffed and later released without charges following a report that gunshots were heard at a casino hotel.