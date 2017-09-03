NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Raiders bring back LB Shilique Calhoun to practice squad

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 8:33 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif.

The Oakland Raiders have brought back linebacker Shilique Calhoun and seven other players released on cut-down day to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed eight players to the 10-man practice squad Sunday led by Calhoun. The 2016 third-round pick had been cut the previous day as Oakland reduced its roster to 53 players.

The other players signed to the practice squad are defensive back Breon Borders, defensive end Fadol Brown, tight end Pharoah Brown, running back Elijah Hood, guard Jordan Simmons, and receivers Isaac Whitney and Keon Hatcher.

Hood had been the only member of the team's draft class not to make the roster. Hood was taken in the seventh round.

