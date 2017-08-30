Revenge: Joe Haden cut by Browns, set to sign with Steelers

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden practices before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. Coach Hue Jackson isn't denying a report that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade cornerback Joe Haden. Jackson says he wants the two-time Pro Bowler on his defense, but he deferred to Sashi Brown, the team's top front-office executive, to make decisions that help the Browns, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo