Falcons fine not seeing Devonta Freeman's play in preseason

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman 24) runs to the sidelines after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Freeman is slowly working his way back onto the field. The running back has returned to practice, but will be held out of the Falcons’ final preseason game to ensure he’s healthy for the start of the regular season. Freeman says he “felt good” and “a little looser” at practice. He participated in individual non-contact drills and walk-throughs as part of the final stage of his concussion protocol. Even if he’s cleared to return, he won’t play against Jacksonville.