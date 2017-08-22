Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix looks to make off-field impact

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 file photo, Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 21) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Now that he has established himself as one of the top young safeties in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers’ Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is trying to make an impact off the field. Personal experience helped Clinton-Dix hone the focus of a charitable organization he started this year. “Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation” aims to improve the lives of children from low-income families in the Green Bay area.