Jags give Henne 1st-team reps, raising doubts about Bortles

By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer

August 17, 2017 9:33 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Chad Henne got some work with the first-team offense Thursday night against Tampa Bay, fueling speculation about Blake Bortles' grasp on the starting job.

Henne entered late in the second quarter, after Bortles played four series that ended in punts. Even though the decision had been planned beforehand, it surely creates the appearance that Marrone and football czar Tom Coughlin are wavering in their commitment to Bortles.

Marrone and Coughlin have publicly supported Bortles all year, even picking up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. But Marrone pulled the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft last week following two interceptions. Marrone said Bortles' "arm looked tired." Bortles denied having any issues.

He completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards against the Bucs. He doesn't have a touchdown or a turnover in two preseason games.

