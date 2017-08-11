Rams see Watkins as difference-maker at receiver

FILE - In this July 29, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a pass during an NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. The Bills shook up their roster with two separate blockbuster trades Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, dealing starting receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and acquiring receiver Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. The Bills acquired cornerback E.J. Gaines from the Rams. Adrian Kraus, File AP Photo