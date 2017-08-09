Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford sprains ankle at camp

Tyrone Crawford tackles Ezekiel Elliott in football practice as the Dallas Cowboys hold training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Crawford badly turned his left ankle making the tackle but there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. Crawford has started 45 games at end and defensive tackle over the past three seasons since missing all of 2013 after tearing his left Achilles tendon in training camp. Star-Telegram via AP Rodger Mallison