HOF Series: Hall gets Easley after reconciling with Seahawks

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, former Seattle Seahawk Kenny Easley 45) is recognized during a halftime celebration of the team's 40th anniversary, during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Seattle. The day that Easley reconciled with the Seahawks happened in 2002 and began another lengthy quest that finally landed the hard-hitting All-Pro safety a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Easley will be the fourth Seattle Seahawks player inducted, going into Canton on Saturday as this year’s senior candidate.