Steelers defense looking to get back to dominating level

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert set out three years ago to rebuild his defense through the draft. Coming off consecutive 8-8 seasons, the defense had morphed from one of the strongest in the NFL to a middling unit that no longer struck fear into opponents.
Starting in 2014, Colbert used his first- and second-round picks on defensive players in three consecutive years. Ryan Shazier and Stephon Tuitt came in 2014 and were followed by Bud Dupree and Senquez Golson in 2015 and Artie Burns and Sean Davis a year ago.
All but Golson are starters and form the nucleus of a young defense that is trying to get the Steelers back in the conversation as one of the league's top defenses.
"That's the best thing about it," said Tuitt, who is entering his third season as a full-time starter. "We're young and experienced. That's freaking scary."
Six of the defensive starters are 24 or younger. Rookie first-round pick T.J. Watt, who is 22, will make it seven if he starts ahead of veteran right outside linebacker James Harrison. All other starters except safety Mike Mitchell are in their 20s.
"That's very exciting to know we have some young guys and that we can be here for a while and have some good years together," Shazier said. "I definitely feel like we should lead the way a little more. I definitely feel like we're young, but we're some of the older guys on this young defense so we have to keep pushing everyone."
The only new starter is on defense is Vince Williams, who is taking over for Lawrence Timmons at inside linebacker next to Shazier. Watt could be another, but even if he supplants Harrison, his uncanny smarts and natural instincts will help ease any rookie growing pains
"I definitely feel like this defense is ready to take the next step to being one of the top defenses," Shazier said. "We have the athletes. The young guys from last year have a lot of experience. There is no learning curve now. We don't have many guys who don't understand things. Everyone is used to the system. There hasn't been much changeover, and I think that'll show this year."
The 2014 draft class of Shazier and Tuitt is out front in the charge to lead the defense back to prominence. Shazier earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season and is nearing consideration as among the league's top inside linebackers.
Defensive linemen in the Steelers defense generally don't pile up gaudy statistics, but Tuitt and veteran Cam Heyward form a strong duo at defensive end. Tuitt understands his position is not designed to produce double-digit sack seasons, but he isn't bashful about breaking through and changing that.
Tuitt believes he has a double-digit sack season in him even though that has been rare for Steelers 3-4 defensive ends over the years.
"For some it is, but not for me," said Tuitt, who had four of his 111/2 career sacks in 2016. "That's what I do. I pride myself on becoming a top interior defensive lineman. That's why they drafted me. They drafted me to become a dominant player. That's my goal."
The way Tuitt sees it he should have reached double figures in sacks last season.
"I have to finish now," he said. "I had 12 missed tackles last season and 10 of those missed tackles were sacks. If I landed my sacks I'm one of the top sacking guys in the NFL as an interior defensive lineman."
Tuitt has those missed sacks ingrained in his memory. Defensive line coach John Mitchell has been pointing them out at every turn when they've watched last year's games during film study.
"He cussed me out enough to know it's that," Tuitt said, laughing. "He's like, 'You missed this, you missed this.' I was like, 'You're right coach.' It ended up being like 10 of them."
One of the reasons Shazier didn't make it to a Pro Bowl before last season was injuries. He missed seven games as a rookie and four in his second season. Last year he played in a career-high 13 games.
Playing a full season in 2017 is the goal. If he can pull it off, Shazier thinks he can take his game to the next level.
"My goal is to be All-Pro," Shazier said. "I feel like I have that ability. I have to continue to play to the best of my ability, and I feel like I can have that type of year."
It's only been three years since Shazier and Tuitt were drafted, but the Steelers already are looking to secure them long term. The team picked up the fifth-year option on Shazier and hopes to negotiate a long-term contract with him after the season.
The Steelers hope to extend Tuitt before the start of this season. Because he was a second-round pick the Steelers don't have the option to extend Tuitt's rookie contract to five years the way they did with Shazier. Teams only have fifth-year options with first-round picks.
"I'm not paying attention to that right now," Tuitt said. "My goal is to win a Super Bowl. Right now I have one more year. This year is about trying to do something with a group of guys I came in with."
