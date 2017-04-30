NFL first-round pick’s birthday present to mom? A new Jaguar ... car, that is

There was a lot of wheelin’ and dealin’ going on around Deshaun Watson on Thursday night at the NFL draft.
The Clemson quarterback became the subject of a draft night trade when the Houston Texans traded up with the Cleveland Browns in order to gain the College Football Playoff champion signal caller’s services.
Aside from negotiating a contract with the Texans, of course, Watson had some dealing of his own to do in the days following the draft.
Watson decided his first major purchase as an NFL quarterback was going to be a special one. Watson’s mother, Deann, is a special person in his life, having raised the family while battling cancer, and he wanted to do something special for her.
The result? A brand new, 2017 Jaguar found a spot in his mother’s driveway.
Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017
That wasn’t the only way Watson honored his mother in the wake of his selection. Thursday night, he read for the cameras a letter from his mother, a reading that became an emotional moment for Watson.
“I wish you love, happiness and longtime success,” the note read. “As I look back, we were not supposed to be here. In the words of Drake, we made it. Love, Mom.”
Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
