Middle Georgia youth work out with Falcons alumni

To say that Courtney Wallace was in his element on Tuesday afternoon at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex would be an understatement.
The 10-year-old took part in the Atlanta Falcons youth football camp, along with some 280 other youth between the ages of 6 and 14, and Wallace was soaking in every minute of his time on the field.
“Football is my favorite sport and I love to hit, but I am hoping I will learn things that will make me a better football player,” Wallace said. “They are going to have us doing a little bit of everything, and I am just happy I got to be here. Some of these guys played pro football and they know what they are talking about, and I am having a great time.”
Former NFL players such as Buddy Curry, Bobby Butler, Eddie Anderson and Tim Lester, among others, were in charge of running a variety of drills, and kids could be seen catching passes, learning the proper techniques of throwing a football and the proper way to tackle. It was mostly business, but it was also obvious that everyone was having a great time.
“Anytime I get a chance to work with kids, I try to take advantage of it,” said Lester, who had an eight-year pro career as a fullback and blocked for such greats as Jerome Bettis and Emmitt Smith. “I run a youth program in Milton, Georgia, and it is really about making these kids better football players and, most of all, a better person.
“I think the message out here is to give them the message about choices in life. I don’t feel like anyone is born a winner or a loser, but as a chooser. I get to share some of the poor choices I made when I was young, and I just encourage them to be a chooser and make good decisions.”
Lester was quick to add one of the more important things that will be taught at the camp.
“I feel like learning how to tackle at a young age and building that muscle memory is very important to the future of football,” Lester said. “I played a very physical position, and my head was always down and I never learned another way. I am pretty beat up because of it, but getting out here and moving helps more than anything.”
Curry also had an eight-year NFL career, and working with kids was not what he thought he would be doing after his career ended.
“I moved away from Atlanta back home to Durham, North Carolina, but I came back to Atlanta and did a one-day kids camp with Bobby Butler, and after that I was hooked,” Curry said. “We were able to start a non-profit organization, Kids and Pros, and to say that it has become my passion is an understatement. We want to show everyone that football is fun and it is the ultimate team game, but we want to help develop great young men and women.
“We love coming to Macon because we get such great support, and we could not have asked for a better turnout.”
